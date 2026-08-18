E-rickshaw battery blast triggers blaze, claims life of man, nephew

Two persons - a man and his nephew - were killed after a suspected blast in an e-rickshaw battery triggered a fire at a godown in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar early on Monday, the police said.

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The deceased have been identified as Sahmad (38) and Mohammad Sufed (17), both natives of Bhagalpur, Bihar. They were living in the five-storey building-cum-godown on rent.

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According to police, the fire broke out on the first floor around 4:42 am while the two were charging e-rickshaw batteries inside the premises.

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Household goods kept on the first floor caught fire following the suspected battery blast, the Delhi Fire Service said.

The blaze was brought under control around 5:30 am, a fire officer said. A police team reached the spot after receiving a PCR call about the fire and shifted Sahmad and Sufed to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

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Sufed lived in the building with his father Mohammad Naseeb and Sahmad. All three worked as e-rickshaw drivers and used to charge their vehicle batteries at the rented accommodation, the police said.

Family members reached the site around 6 am. Sahmad’s brother Mohammad Rehman alleged that the two had shouted for help but no one came forward to rescue them. “When the fire broke out, Sahmad and Sufed kept shouting for help. No one came forward to help them. Both died in the blaze,” Rehman said.

Santosh, an eyewitness, said: “I rushed to the spot after hearing the cries for help. One person was badly injured, while the other also sustained critical injuries, but they were alive when I pulled them out. But they died shortly after,” he said.

The police said they were probing how e-rickshaw batteries were being charged inside a residential-cum-storage space and what led to the explosion. Further investigation is underway.