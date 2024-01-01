e-rickshaw driver hit by traffic cop’s vehicle, dies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

A 42-year-old e-rickshaw driver died after he was allegedly hit by the vehicle of a Delhi Traffic Police personnel on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Jha, a resident of Sagarpur, while the police official has been identified as Mukesh Kumar (45). The incident occurred in the Mayapuri area of west Delhi. An eyewitness alleged that the police personnel was drunk.

DCP Vichitra Veer said, “A PCR call was received on Saturday morning at 8:30 at the Mayapuri police station regarding an accident, where an e-rickshaw driver was hit by a Maruti Swift car driven by Mukesh Kumar, a Delhi Police employee, who was currently posted with the traffic unit.”

The police said the injured were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. However, Jha succumbed to injuries. The family and a group of e-rickshaw drivers protested outside the Mayapuri police station for not conducting a blood test.

The police said further investigation was underway but did not comment on weather the police official was drunk at the time of the incident and his arrest. However, they said that medical examination of the accused had been conducted.