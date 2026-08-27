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Home / Delhi / e-rickshaw driver stabbed to death in Delhi's Paharganj area

e-rickshaw driver stabbed to death in Delhi's Paharganj area

Maternal uncle held, scissors used in crime recovered

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A 19-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by his maternal uncle following a dispute over a jhuggi in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, the police said.

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The incident took place at Aram Bagh Jhuggi around 7:15 pm on August 25. A PCR call regarding the stabbing was received at the Paharganj police station around 8:05 pm.

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According to the police, the victim was attacked by his maternal uncle, Ravi (39), a resident of Multani Danda in Nabi Karim, who works as an e-rickshaw driver and labourer.

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The police said Ravi, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, went to the deceased’s residence following a dispute between the two families over a jhuggi in Aram Bagh. He allegedly attacked the victim with a pair of scissors, causing injuries to his right thigh and right arm.

The victim was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College, where he succumbed to his injuries. A pair of scissors and a small sword, allegedly used in the crime, were recovered, the police said. The accused was arrested within two hours of the incident.

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A case was registered at the Paharganj police station. As per police records, Ravi has three previous criminal involvements.

Eight-year-old boy found dead in lake

An eight-year-old boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lake in Delhi’s Aman Vihar area on Wednesday, police sources said. The boy had reportedly gone missing on Tuesday night, following which a search was launched for him. A police team, along with forensic personnel, reached the spot after his body was found, the sources said. The family has raised suspicion of foul play, claiming that the boy had injury marks on his head.

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