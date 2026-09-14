e-rickshaw licence on sale for Rs 8K-10K under govt’s nose in Delhi

As the national capital is overloaded with e-rickshaws, often leading to traffic congestion, a permanent driving licence for an e-rickshaw can be obtained for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 without the applicant ever attending the training course, mandated by the Delhi Government, exposing a deeply entrenched nexus among manufacturers, dealers and touts in Delhi’s e-rickshaw trade, according to an FIR accessed by The Tribune.

According to a preliminary enquiry conducted by the city’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) into the allegations, at least 13 permanent e-rickshaw licence holders, who were questioned, said they had never undergone the mandatory 10-day training before obtaining their licences.

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Following the finding, the probe agency registered a case under Section 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at the ACB police station.

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As per the FIR, the ACB investigation found that such irregularities in the issuance of were allegedly being managed or facilitated illegally by e-rickshaw manufacturers, dealers and touts, with the common objective of bypassing the mandatory norms.

Under the Delhi Government’s EV Policy 2.0, companies can no longer register multiple vehicles against a single driver. Only one e-rickshaw can be registered against one driving licence and Aadhaar card.

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As per the Delhi Government rules, drivers are required to complete a 10-day training programme covering road safety and vehicle maintenance at a state-approved institution. Certificates issued by dealers are no longer accepted.

“Authorised manufacturers are not imparting any mandatory training to the persons who are in the line of purchasing e-rickshaws and, in this way, illegal license holders are purchasing such vehicles with no check at all. Initial verification indicates that the alleged persons are taking undue advantage while performing public duties and all those involved in the chain have allegedly committed criminal conspiracy,” the FIR stated.

According to the complaint, some companies and firms have also purchased e-rickshaws in large numbers and are either renting them out to people without valid licences or selling them to such individuals. By doing so, these companies are allegedly violating the undertakings submitted to the Transport Department and becoming part of the illegal activity. The complaint further alleges that these companies and firms are not being subjected to any checks by the department.

The complaint named several companies and manufacturers allegedly involved in the racket, including Sarathi (Rajesh Sehgal), Yatri (Pandey and Katyal), Vande Bharat and Ikka (Ravinder Sahni and Sumit Arora), Udaan (Batra), Mayuri (Vijay Kapoor), Devstha, Raj Kumar, Citylife (Amit Jhamb, Sunil Dhamija, Sunil Miglani and Mayank Aggarwal), Badshah, Lohia, Aarzoo, Ambe, Victory, Dabang and Saksham, among others, the FIR stated.

It further stated that that hundreds of other fake traders, manufacturers and dealers are also involved in the alleged racket and that a detailed investigation would bring all facts to light. The complaint also alleged that counterfeit parts are being manufactured at some of these units and that GST is being continuously evaded.

The complaint has also pointed to the end of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) contract with the Transport Department in 2022. According to the complaint, training certificates were earlier checked for authenticity through the DIMTS system. After the contract ended, the complainant alleged, there was no effective mechanism to verify the certificates, allowing fake documents to enter the licensing process.

As per the FIR, the ACB had not concluded that the end of the DIMTS contract caused the alleged racket. However, it has flagged the allegation for detailed investigation.

The FIR also mentioned that across Delhi, manufacturers, traders, touts, dealers and financiers are allegedly arranging fake training and police verification documents for e-rickshaw and e-cart applicants, charging between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per person.

The complaint alleges that these operators have neither the required infrastructure nor any mechanism to provide the mandatory training. Instead, fake police verification reports and training certificates are allegedly being prepared at small shops operating out of neighbourhood lanes.

“Touts, manufacturers and dealers allegedly offer to handle the entire process — from obtaining a learner’s licence to securing a permanent driving licence — in return for hefty payments from applicants. The complaint also alleges the involvement of several fake manufacturers, who import parts from China, assemble them locally and sell e-rickshaws and e-carts fitted with allegedly substandard or fake batteries to customers at inflated prices,” it mentioned.

As per official data, over 2 lakh e-rickshaws are registered in the city. However, sources say the actual number on the ground is likely to be much higher.