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Home / Delhi / E20 fuel issue: Kejriwal gives 'Saturday call' for Townhall

E20 fuel issue: Kejriwal gives 'Saturday call' for Townhall

Discussion will be held with experts and people facing problems in their vehicles due to ethanol-blended fuel, says Kejriwal

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:02 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that the party will organise a national-level Townhall against E20 fuel in the national capital on Saturday.

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Addressing the press, party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “The Townhall will be organised at Constitution Club on Saturday to voice against the forceful adoption of E20 fuel.”

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Kejriwal mentioned that discussion will be held with experts and people facing problems in their vehicles due to the ethanol-blended fuel.

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“I urge PM Narendra Modi to tackle the issue timely until it becomes as big as the CJP protest,” he said. 

"When the youth of the country united and raised their voice, Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign. We will also have to unite and raise our voice against E20," Kejriwal went on to say. 

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He urged the residents of Delhi-NCR to participate in large numbers to join the discussion and voice their anger against the forceful adoption of the blended fuel. 

The party’s National Convenor also mentioned that those living in the far off areas can join the discussion using link provided by the party. 

“Like the youth protests, this issue also concerns the common people and it should be resolved immediately.”

Earlier, the AAP chief wrote to PM Modi urging him to give option of less blended fuel to the consumers claiming that many E20 non-complaint vehicles had faced breakdowns.

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