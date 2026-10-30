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Home / Delhi / EC extends deadline for filing SIR claims till Nov 25

EC extends deadline for filing SIR claims till Nov 25

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi’s daily bulletin dated October 29, a total of 275,856 Form-6 applications were received between August 31 and October 28, taking the cumulative number to 488,256. Form-6 is used for inclusion of names in the electoral roll.

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Manikant Mishra
Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday extended the deadline for filing claims and objections under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi from October 30 to November 25, giving voters nearly four additional weeks to seek corrections, inclusion or deletion of names from the electoral rolls.

Till Thursday, the Election Commission’s data shows that more than 5.7 lakh Form-6 applications seeking inclusion of names have been received since the exercise began.

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According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi’s daily bulletin dated October 29, a total of 275,856 Form-6 applications were received between August 31 and October 28, taking the cumulative number to 488,256. Form-6 is used for inclusion of names in the electoral roll.

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The data also records 21,603 Form-7 applications, used for objections, during the claims period, taking the cumulative figure to 73,074. Meanwhile, 103,352 Form-8 applications seeking modification or shifting of address were received during the period, taking the total to 364,120.

The West district recorded the highest number of new Form-6 applications during the claims period at 33,915, followed by North West with 27,664 and East with 26,563. South East recorded 26,535 applications. The claims and objections period began on August 31. The CEO’s office has asked voters to check the draft electoral roll and file Form-6 if their names are missing.

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In a press conference on October 29, Prashant Bhushan, Anjali Bhardwaj, Yogendra Yadav and Neha Bora alleged that the ECI’s October 26 affidavit left several questions unanswered, including over decision-making and changes to electoral databases.

The figures come amid continuing political and civil-society scrutiny of the SIR process.

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