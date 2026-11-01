Amid a political row over the deletion of around 13 crore voters from across 20 states and Union Territories where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been held or is under way, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced special camps to help voters left out of the draft lists get their names included.

This exercise has led to repeated revisions of the SIR timetable in many states.

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In Delhi, the schedule for the revision of voters' list has been revised for the third time in three months, pushing the publication of the final electoral rolls by two-and-a-half months from the original schedule. In Haryana, the schedule has been revised for the second time, postponing the publication of final list by two months.

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On October 29, the ECI announced a fresh timetable for the SIR in Haryana. According to a notification issued by the poll body, the period for the notice phase and disposal of claims and objections has been extended till November 20, 2026. The final voters’ list will be published on November 30.

Earlier on August 29, the ECI had announced November 6, 2026, as the date for publication of the final rolls.

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However, as per the original SIR schedule announced on May 14, when the ECI rolled out the third phase of the exercise covering 19 states and Union Territories, Haryana's final voters' list was scheduled to come out on September 22.

Thus, the publication of the final electoral rolls in Haryana has been pushed ahead by more than two months from the original deadline of September 22 to November 30.

The latest rescheduling follows a special three-day drive launched by the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) earlier this month to dispose of pending notices issued to voters under the SIR exercise. The drive involved special camps and house-to-house collection of documents.

As part of the drive, 57,339 pending hearing cases were disposed of on October 7 and 8, reducing the number of cases awaiting hearings to 2,85,834. The authorities had aimed to clear all pending hearings by October 28, ahead of the earlier deadline of November 6 for publication of the final rolls.

According to the CEO’s office, 44,91,923 notices had been generated across Haryana in cases involving unmapped voters and other discrepancies.

However, as the October 28 deadline for clearing the pending cases could not be met, the SIR schedule had to be revised, sources said.

In Delhi, the ECI, through a notification dated October 29, extended the period for filing claims and objections till November 25, 2026. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will now continue till December 15.

As per the latest schedule, the final voters’ list will be published on December 22, 2026.

Under the original third-phase SIR schedule announced on May 14, Delhi's final electoral rolls were to be published on October 7. The date was subsequently revised first to November 4 and then to December 4.

The latest notification marks the third revision, pushing the publication of the final list to December 22, two-and-a-half months later than the original deadline.

The rescheduling in Delhi’s SIR timetable also occurred after special camps organised by the CEO's office from late September to include all voters whose names had been deleted from the draft rolls. According to official figures, around 47.5 lakh voters had been left out.

The ECI had announced special camps across the country after media reports emerged of internal frictions within the poll body. Two Election Commissioners, SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, flagged concerns to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over issues ranging from the alleged centralisation of the ECI's digital platform to junior officials reportedly taking unilateral decisions.

The SIR exercise has also faced political backlash, with the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the online satirical platform Cockroach Janata Party criticising the process and seeking Kumar's removal.