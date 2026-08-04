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Home / Delhi / Economic Offences Wing nabs man for duping finance firm of Rs 3 crore to purchase property in Delhi

Economic Offences Wing nabs man for duping finance firm of Rs 3 crore to purchase property in Delhi

The impersonator executed two fraudulent sale deeds of the same property within a span of 25 days, enabling the accused persons to secure loans from financial institutions

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a man for duping a finance firm of Rs 3 crore by showing a deceased lady as his wife and co-applicant in the loan amount from Laxmi Nagar area of East Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

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The arrested accused, who has been identified as Maneesh Kumar, executed two fraudulent sale deeds of the same property within a span of 25 days, enabling the accused persons to secure loans from financial institutions, they added.

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According to police, the action stems from an FIR registered at Police Station EOW on July 14.

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The case was filed on the complaint of Lovleen Manchanda, authorised representative of Protium Finance Ltd., alleging that a housing loan of approximately Rs 3 crore was fraudulently obtained by accused Maneesh Kumar of the purchase of a property at D-Block, Anand Vihar, Delhi.

Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravi Kumar Singh in a statement said investigation revealed that the sale deed dated November 9, 2022, was executed based on forged documents by an impersonator, lady (since deceased), who falsely posed as the genuine owner.

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The impersonator executed two fraudulent sale deeds of the same property within a span of 25 days, enabling the accused persons to secure loans from financial institutions, he added.

The police officer mentioned that a further investigation established that the accused, who projected himself as a bona fide purchaser, was an active conspirator in the fraud.

The accused persons not only used forged title documents and impersonation to obtain the loan but also created shell companies and firms to siphon off the loan proceed, Singh mentioned.

It was further revealed that the accused falsely showed another lady (since deceased) as his spouse and co-applicant in the loan documents, whereas his actual wife is a different person, the cop added.

After sustained intelligence and technical surveillance, it was found that the accused was frequently changing his residence to evade arrest. He was traced to a rented accommodation at Laxmi Nagar, Delhi, and arrested, the officer said.

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