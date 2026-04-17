Ecstasy drug supply module busted in south Delhi; 2 held

The Delhi Police has busted an MDMA (ecstasy) supply module operating in south Delhi and arrested two men trafficking a commercial quantity of the synthetic drug, an official said on Friday.

Advertisement

Police said 19.15 grams of MDMA, including 29 ecstasy pills and crystal form of the drug, was recovered during the operation. A team of the crime branch raided the Hargovind Enclave area of Chhatarpur on the night of April 12.

Advertisement

A taxi was intercepted and its driver, Deepak Kumar (37), a resident of Govindpuri, was apprehended. Police found 25 ecstasy pills along with 14.95 grams of MDMA in crystal from his possession.

Advertisement

Kumar told police that he was working as a carrier for a supplier. Based on his input, the alleged supplier, Mohammad Farhan (33), a resident of Pariyavaran Complex in Saket, was apprehended.

"A subsequent search at Farhan's rented accommodation led to the recovery of an additional MDMA," the officer said.

Advertisement

Police said the accused were operating a clandestine delivery-based network, using cabs and concealment methods such as hiding drugs in food packets to evade detection.

They frequently changed mobile phones, SIM cards and locations to avoid surveillance. Further investigation is underway