New Delhi, September 28
The ED on Wednesday morning arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with its money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said.
Mahendru is the managing director of a company called Indospirits.
Sources said he was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was put through a night-long questioning session.
He is expected to be produced before a local court where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will seek his further remand.
The ED action comes a day after the CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nair in this case in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.
The ED money laundering case is based on a CBI FIR and both the federal agencies have undertaken multiple search operations in this case till now.
The CBI FIR has alleged that Arjun Pandey, an alleged associate of Sisodia, had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from Mahendru on behalf of Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP
There have been allegations from various quarters about the ...