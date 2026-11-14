Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / ED attaches Rs 1.51-cr assets of IAS officer over money laundering

ED attaches Rs 1.51-cr assets of IAS officer over money laundering

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:23 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The ED on Friday attached assets worth Rs 1.51 crore belonging to IAS officer Padma Jaiswal and her family in connection with a money-laundering investigation against the bureaucrat, who was accused of corruption during her posting in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Central agency, in a statement, said a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching a commercial property in Chandigarh in the name of Jaiswal’s brother, Vishu Bhanu Partap Mahto, and mutual fund investments of Rs 9 lakh held in her name.

The Chandigarh asset bore a current market value of Rs 1.42 crore, the ED said.

Jaiswal could not immediately be contacted for a comment on the action. The ED’s money-laundering case against Jaiswal, a 2003-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR alleging that the officer, in a criminal conspiracy with other accused public servants, misappropriated government funds when she was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

According to the ED, this was allegedly done by fraudulently dissolving three government deposit at call receipts (DCRs) and causing the issuance of ten demand drafts, totalling Rs 28 lakh, in favour of private individuals by falsely portraying the transactions as government transactions.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against Jaiswal and other accused under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act in August 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts