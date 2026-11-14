ED attaches Rs 1.51-cr assets of IAS officer over money laundering

The ED on Friday attached assets worth Rs 1.51 crore belonging to IAS officer Padma Jaiswal and her family in connection with a money-laundering investigation against the bureaucrat, who was accused of corruption during her posting in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Central agency, in a statement, said a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), attaching a commercial property in Chandigarh in the name of Jaiswal’s brother, Vishu Bhanu Partap Mahto, and mutual fund investments of Rs 9 lakh held in her name.

The Chandigarh asset bore a current market value of Rs 1.42 crore, the ED said.

Jaiswal could not immediately be contacted for a comment on the action. The ED’s money-laundering case against Jaiswal, a 2003-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the AGMUT cadre, stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR alleging that the officer, in a criminal conspiracy with other accused public servants, misappropriated government funds when she was posted as the Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh.

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According to the ED, this was allegedly done by fraudulently dissolving three government deposit at call receipts (DCRs) and causing the issuance of ten demand drafts, totalling Rs 28 lakh, in favour of private individuals by falsely portraying the transactions as government transactions.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against Jaiswal and other accused under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act in August 2024.