ED attaches Rs 1K-cr properties in PACL case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 45 immovable properties, worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore, belonging to three real estate entities located in and around Delhi in connection with its ongoing probe into an alleged large-scale fraud involving a collective investment scheme operated by the PACL and its related entities.

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The properties attached belong to Worldwide Real Estate Pvt Ltd, Worldwide Housing Project Pvt Ltd and Worldwide Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, having a current market value of Rs 999.66 crore and located at Rani Khera, Ghewra and Hira Kudna, Delhi, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

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The probe relates to a collective investment scheme whereby the PACL, led by Nirmal Singh Bhangoo (now deceased), and related entities allegedly deceitfully mobilised over Rs 48,000 crore from tens of thousands of investors under the guise of sale and development of agricultural land.