ED chargesheets man who posed as PMO official

PTI

New Delhi, August 2

A money laundering chargesheet has been filed against a Noida-based man who allegedly extorted money from people by falsely claiming to be close to the officers of the PMO and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the federal financial crimes investigative agency said on Wednesday.

The prosecution complaint was filed against Mohammad Kashif before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on July 28 and the court took cognisance of the charge sheet on July 31, the ED said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from an Uttar Pradesh police FIR filed against the accused where it was alleged that Kashif depicted himself close to the officers of the PMO and the ED and extorted money from the public in the name of getting their work done from government departments or ministries.

The ED said it raided a residence in Sector 107, Noida, leading to the seizure of Rs 1.10 crore cash, a currency counting machine and documents related to investigation conducted by various probe agencies.

Using this modus operandi, Kashif extorted Rs 1 crore from a business family for helping them in a case being investigated by the ED, the agency said.

