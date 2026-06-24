ED conducts raids in Delhi in 2021 Mundra port drugs haul case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation into the 2021 Mundra port drugs haul case, officials said.

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Around five premises located in the national capital are being covered by the central agency, including those of Delhi-based businessman Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar and some others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED officials said.

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Talwar, who ran popular nightclubs in Delhi, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in the drugs haul case in August 2022 and he recently came out of prison after he was granted bail by the Gujarat High Court.

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In one of the biggest seizures of drugs in the world, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, an enforcement agency under the Union Finance Ministry like the ED, had seized 2,988.21 kg of Afghan heroin from the Mundra port in the Kutch district of Gujarat in September 2021.