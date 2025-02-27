DT
ED conducts searches against realty groups in Delhi-NCR

Raids carried out as part of money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud with homebuyers
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:22 PM Feb 27, 2025 IST
The ED raided about a dozen locations in Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad and Gurugram. Representative image/File
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids on several properties linked to prominent real estate firms, WTC Builder and the Bhutani Group, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraud with homebuyers.

The ED raided about a dozen locations in Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), and Faridabad and Gurugram (Haryana) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The firms are accused of failing to deliver multiple real estate projects, despite having collected over Rs 1,000 crore from investors over the past 10 to 12 years.

Multiple FIRs have been filed by the Faridabad Police and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police against WTC Builder promoter Ashish Bhalla and the directors of the Bhutani Group.

