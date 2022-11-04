ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 3

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had filed a charge sheet against the SRS Group and its promoters under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged cheating of homebuyers and investors.

The ED, in an official statement, said 19 accused persons and entities, including SRS Group chairman Anil Jindal and company directors Jitender Kumar Garg, Praveen Kumar Kapoor and Vinod Jindal, have been named in the prosecution complaint (which is equivalent to a police charge sheet) filed under various sections of the PMLA. The complaint was filed in a special PMLA court in Gurugram.