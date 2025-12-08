DT
ED files chargesheet against AAP's Satyendar Jain, 13 others in sewage plant corruption case

ED files chargesheet against AAP's Satyendar Jain, 13 others in sewage plant corruption case

The case is related to alleged corruption in awarding tenders for sewage treatment plants

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:17 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain. File
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain and 13 others in connection with a corruption case involving award of four tenders related to Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the agency said on Monday.

The probe agency has also named Udit Prakash Rai, then CEO, Delhi Jal Board; Ajay Gupta then Member, DJB; Satish Chandra Vashishth, then Chief Engineer, DJB; and other private persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)-2002.

The agency initiated complaint on the basis of an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against Euroteck Environmental Pvt. Ltd. (M/s EEPL) and others under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, alleging a scam in DJB in the name of augmentation and upgradation of existing 10 STPs at Pappankalan and Nilothi, Najafgarh and Keshopur, Coronation Pillar, Narela, Rohini , and Kondli among others.

It was revealed that Rajakumar Kurra, Managing Director, EEPL, got the terms and conditions of the DJB tender manipulated through officials of DJB and private persons Nagendra Yadav and others, making the tender restrictive to the usage of “IFAS technology with fixed media” only and thereby enabling EEPL to become the sole supplier of the said technology in the tender, stated a statement from the ED.

The investigation has "concluded" that Jain and the other accused were "involved in/have assisted in generation, acquisition, concealment, possession and use of proceeds of crime worth Rs 17.70 crore", ED said.

Earlier, the agency had provisionally attached movable and immovable properties amounting to Rs 15.36 crore of various persons in the case.

