ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first chargesheet in connection with the money-laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said on Saturday.

The prosecution complaint was filed by the federal agency before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Delhi on March 28, the sources added.

Four individuals and a company have been named as the accused in the chargesheet - former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, contractor Anil Kumar Agarwal, former NBCC general manager DK Mittal, one Tejinder Singh and NKG Infrastructure Limited.

The ED has alleged that bribe money generated from corruption in a contract issued by the DJB was "passed on" as election funds to the ruling AAP in Delhi. The agency had also summoned CM Kejriwal for questioning in the case, but he did not depose before it.

#Enforcement Directorate