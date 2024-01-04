ED has sent false summons to me, BJP wants to stop me from campaigning in general election: Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 4

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate had sent false summons to him.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said his biggest strength and asset is his honesty.

He said he had explained to the ED why their summons was illegal, and they had no answer to it.

The Delhi CM said there is no excise scam, and the BJP wanted to stop him from campaigning in the general election.

He said he would cooperate if legally valid summons was sent. With PTI

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Enforcement Directorate