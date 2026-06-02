ED raids 20 locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat in Dawood aide Salim Dola drug case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting massive search operations at 20 locations across Mumbai, Surat, Ankleshwar and Rajkot in connection with an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against a trans-national organised narcotics trafficking syndicate operated by Salim Ismail Dola and his associates.

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Dola, a close aide of wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was extradited by Indian authorities on April 26 from Turkiye. The 59-year-old operated a transnational drug network.

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The searches are being carried out at premises linked to suppliers of precursor chemicals, intermediaries engaged in chemical trading, traffickers involved in the manufacture and distribution of the synthetic narcotic drug Mephedrone (MD), hawala operators, and persons holding benami properties acquired from proceeds generated through the organised drug syndicate.

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The PMLA investigation was initiated in the matter on the basis of multiple FIRs registered across Mumbai against Salim Dola and others for offences relating to illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Investigation conducted so far has revealed the existence of a highly organised trans-national criminal network engaged in procurement of precursor chemicals, clandestine manufacture of Mephedrone (MD), interstate transportation and distribution of narcotic drugs, international trafficking of narcotic substances, collection and layering of proceeds of crime through hawala channels, and acquisition of movable and immovable assets in the names of associates and other persons.

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The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in coordination with international and Indian intelligence agencies, had secured the return of the wanted drug trafficker from Turkiye under “Operation Global-Hunt”, official sources said.

He was taken into custody on his arrival at the IGI Airport, New Delhi, by the anti-narcotics agency on April 28.

Dola, an Interpol subject, was brought back after a Red Notice was issued at India’s request in March 2024. Sources said he was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India.