ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering probe

New Delhi, October 10
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others, official sources said.
The 49-year-old legislator represents Okhla in the Delhi Assembly.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches are being undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and about three premises are being covered, according to preliminary inputs.
The federal agency has taken cognisance of a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) FIR and a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against the legislator, related to alleged corruption linked to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board.
Khan was arrested by the Delhi ACB in September 2022.
The ACB case pertained to "financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board".
The ACB FIR alleged that Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people, violating all norms and government guidelines. It also accused him of corruption and favouritism.
