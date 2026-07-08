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Home / Delhi / ED raids builders in Delhi-NCR in 'subvention scheme' fraud case

ED raids builders in Delhi-NCR in 'subvention scheme' fraud case

Action across five locations follows CBI FIRs over alleged misuse of 'subvention schemes'

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:42 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at five premises across Delhi-NCR in connection with its ongoing investigation into three cases involving the alleged cheating of homebuyers through 'subvention schemes'.

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Premises of Chandigarh Developers Ltd, Ninex Developers Ltd and Manju J Homes (India) Ltd were searched.

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The investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) stem from three Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) registered by the ED on the basis of three FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 28, 2025, in compliance with a Supreme Court order dated April 29, 2025.

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The CBI investigation revealed that the builders allegedly cheated homebuyers through 'subvention schemes'.

It further revealed that the builders had floated 'No EMI till possession' schemes, under which homebuyers availed housing loans and booked flats and apartments in the projects.

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However, even after the lapse of several years, possession of the flats was not handed over, causing wrongful loss to the homebuyers.

The investigation further revealed that the proceeds of crime were allegedly generated through the diversion of home loans and payments made by homebuyers to other projects.

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