ED raids call centre in Delhi accused of duping American nationals

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major operation targeting alleged cyber fraud, conducting search and seizure actions at three premises in the Khanpur area of New Delhi.

The raids began around 10.30 pm on July 31 and remain ongoing as of today morning.

Preliminary findings suggest that the premises were operating as a call centre allegedly involved in deceiving foreign nationals, primarily from the United States, by marketing counterfeit or pirated software as legitimate products, including those falsely branded as Microsoft Windows.

Authorities believe the call centre has been active for several years, receiving foreign remittances amounting to approximately Rs 100 crore between 2016-17 and 2024-25.

“These funds are now under investigation as suspected proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” a senior officer said.

He noted that the investigation is still in its early stages, but evidence gathered so far points to an elaborate international scam that targeted unsuspecting customers through misleading tech support tactics.