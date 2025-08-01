DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ED raids call centre in Delhi accused of duping American nationals

ED raids call centre in Delhi accused of duping American nationals

The probe agency finds Rs 100 crore in foreign remittances
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:36 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a major operation targeting alleged cyber fraud, conducting search and seizure actions at three premises in the Khanpur area of New Delhi.

Advertisement

The raids began around 10.30 pm on July 31 and remain ongoing as of today morning.

Preliminary findings suggest that the premises were operating as a call centre allegedly involved in deceiving foreign nationals, primarily from the United States, by marketing counterfeit or pirated software as legitimate products, including those falsely branded as Microsoft Windows.

Advertisement

Authorities believe the call centre has been active for several years, receiving foreign remittances amounting to approximately Rs 100 crore between 2016-17 and 2024-25.

“These funds are now under investigation as suspected proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” a senior officer said.

Advertisement

He noted that the investigation is still in its early stages, but evidence gathered so far points to an elaborate international scam that targeted unsuspecting customers through misleading tech support tactics.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts