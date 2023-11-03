ED raids Delhi minister in money laundering probe

New Delhi, November 2
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand and some others as part of a money laundering probe, official sources said.
A dozen premises, including that of the minister in the Civil Lines area of the national capital, were being searched since 7.30 am, they said. The ED teams are escorted by a team of the CRPF.
The probe against Anand is being undertaken as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The investigation stems from a chargesheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on charges of false declarations in imports for customs evasion of more than Rs 7 crore apart from international hawala transactions, the sources said.
A local court recently took cognisance of the DRI prosecution complaint after which the ED filed a PMLA case against Anand and some others, they said.
Anand, 57, is the Minister for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare among others in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.
