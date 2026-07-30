ED raids Imperia Group in Delhi-NCR; seizes Rs 50.50 lakh cash, 3 luxury cars over Rs 63 crore real estate fraud

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out search under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at eight residential and business premises of Imperia Wishfield Pvt Ltd (IWPL), Imperia Structures Ltd (ISL), their promoter directors and present resolution professional in Delhi, and seized three high-end luxury vehicles, cash and documents.

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ED had recorded an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against both firms and their promoter directors Harpreet Singh Batra, Brajinder Singh Batra, Pradeep Sharma, Avinash Setia, and others.

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Based on multiple FIRs registered by the police in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the probe agency initiated investigation, alleging systemic fraud, inducement, non-delivery of real estate projects, defaulting in paying monthly assured returns, lease rentals and siphoning of investor funds across the Delhi-NCR region.

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During investigation, it is revealed that IWPL diverted funds collected from the buyers of the Elvedor project in Gurugram, Sector 37, to create its other liabilities and also found to be routing these gullible buyers’ investments towards loans and advances to its related/associated entities/persons.

IWPL started collecting bookings from the buyers since 2011 and even after 15 years, the company failed to hand over the possession of the units to the buyers, the agency mentioned.

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Similarly, ISL accepted advance bookings from several buyers of Imperia Mindspace, Gurugram, and Imperia Business Park, Greater Noida, on the pretext of giving them possession along with assured returns monthly and thereafter lease returns, but failed to abide by its own commitments, it added.

The agency also mentioned that there were several instances wherein bookings were accepted from multiple buyers for the same individual unit while intentionally withholding BBAs and instead executed only MoUs without unit identification and possession timelines.

As per the agency, the investigation findings so far reveal that IWPL had collected approx Rs 63 crore from the buyers of the Elvedor project.

During the search operations, various digital devices and incriminating documents such as property documents related to promoters and directors of IWPL and ISL, Audited Financials, Tally Data, details of diversion of funds, details of all the funds invested by the buyers etc. were recovered and seized, the agency added.

ED had also seized cash amounting to Rs 50.50 lakh, and three high-end luxury vehicles.

The agency mentioned that a further investigation is under progress.