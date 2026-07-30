DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / ED raids Imperia Group in Delhi-NCR; seizes Rs 50.50 lakh cash, 3 luxury cars over Rs 63 crore real estate fraud

ED raids Imperia Group in Delhi-NCR; seizes Rs 50.50 lakh cash, 3 luxury cars over Rs 63 crore real estate fraud

ED carried out search under PMLA at 8 residential and business premises of Imperia Wishfield Pvt Ltd, Imperia Structures Ltd, their promoter directors

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:11 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: X/ @dir_ed
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out search under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at eight residential and business premises of Imperia Wishfield Pvt Ltd (IWPL), Imperia Structures Ltd (ISL), their promoter directors and present resolution professional in Delhi, and seized three high-end luxury vehicles, cash and documents.

Advertisement

ED had recorded an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against both firms and their promoter directors Harpreet Singh Batra, Brajinder Singh Batra, Pradeep Sharma, Avinash Setia, and others.

Advertisement

Based on multiple FIRs registered by the police in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the probe agency initiated investigation, alleging systemic fraud, inducement, non-delivery of real estate projects, defaulting in paying monthly assured returns, lease rentals and siphoning of investor funds across the Delhi-NCR region.

Advertisement

During investigation, it is revealed that IWPL diverted funds collected from the buyers of the Elvedor project in Gurugram, Sector 37, to create its other liabilities and also found to be routing these gullible buyers’ investments towards loans and advances to its related/associated entities/persons.

IWPL started collecting bookings from the buyers since 2011 and even after 15 years, the company failed to hand over the possession of the units to the buyers, the agency mentioned.

Advertisement

Similarly, ISL accepted advance bookings from several buyers of Imperia Mindspace, Gurugram, and Imperia Business Park, Greater Noida, on the pretext of giving them possession along with assured returns monthly and thereafter lease returns, but failed to abide by its own commitments, it added.

The agency also mentioned that there were several instances wherein bookings were accepted from multiple buyers for the same individual unit while intentionally withholding BBAs and instead executed only MoUs without unit identification and possession timelines.

As per the agency, the investigation findings so far reveal that IWPL had collected approx Rs 63 crore from the buyers of the Elvedor project.

During the search operations, various digital devices and incriminating documents such as property documents related to promoters and directors of IWPL and ISL, Audited Financials, Tally Data, details of diversion of funds, details of all the funds invested by the buyers etc. were recovered and seized, the agency added.

ED had also seized cash amounting to Rs 50.50 lakh, and three high-end luxury vehicles.

The agency mentioned that a further investigation is under progress.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts