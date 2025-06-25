DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in bank 'fraud' case

ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in bank 'fraud' case

Case stems from a CBI FIR alleging cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 988 crore by the promoters of Shilpi Cables Technologies Ltd and their associates
article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:31 PM Jun 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations—nine in Delhi NCR and one in Ludhiana, Punjab—in connection with the Shilpi Cables Technologies Ltd (SCTL) case.

Advertisement

The investigation stems from a CBI FIR alleging bank fraud involving cheating and defrauding IDBI Bank and other consortium banks of approximately Rs 988 crore, reportedly by promoters of SCTL and their associates.

According to ED sources, a significant portion of the funds obtained through devolving Letters of Credit (LCs) was transferred abroad via fake transactions.

Advertisement

The premises being searched belong to entities and individuals closely linked to the promoters of SCTL.

Officials noted that several entities are indirectly controlled by Manish Goel, Managing Director of SCTL.

Advertisement

Multiple persons under scrutiny have held official positions within SCTL and have been involved in fund rotation and cash infusion through dummy entities controlled by Goel, they said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts