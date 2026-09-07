Premises of senior Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Nadimul Haque are being raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) since early morning hours in Delhi, Kolkata, and Ranchi.

According to sources, the searches are being conducted in connection with a case related to his Urdu daily newspaper, M/s Akhbar-E-Mashriq Pvt. Ltd. Haque is the director of the company which manages the daily.

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The anti-money laundering agency had recorded an ECIR on the basis of an FIR registered by Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in the matter.

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The case relates to allegations concerning the publication and dissemination of material promoting communal disharmony, and also contains allegations regarding illegal transactions, unaccounted cash transactions, and funding from suspicious sources.

Haque is considered a close confidante of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.