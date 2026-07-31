ED seizes cash, luxury vehicles in money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at eight residential and business premises of Imperia Wishfield Pvt Ltd (IWPL), Imperia Structures Ltd (ISL), their promoter-directors and the present Resolution Professional in Delhi. During the searches, the agency seized three high-end luxury vehicles, cash and documents.

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The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against both firms and their promoter-directors — Harpreet Singh Batra, Brajinder Singh Batra, Pradeep Sharma, Avinash Setia and others.

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Based on multiple FIRs registered by police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the agency initiated an investigation alleging systemic fraud, inducement, non-delivery of real estate projects, default in payment of monthly assured returns and lease rentals, and siphoning of investor funds across the Delhi-NCR region.

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During the investigation, it was revealed that IWPL diverted funds collected from buyers of its Elvedor project in Gurugram’s Sector 37 to meet other liabilities. The agency also found that the company routed investments made by these buyers towards loans and advances to its related and associated entities and individuals.

According to the ED, IWPL started accepting bookings from buyers in 2011, but even after 15 years, the company has failed to hand over possession of the units.

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Similarly, ISL accepted advance bookings from buyers of Imperia Mindspace in Gurugram and Imperia Business Park in Greater Noida on the promise of handing over possession along with monthly assured returns, followed by lease rentals. However, it failed to fulfil these commitments, the agency added.

The agency also said there were several instances in which bookings were accepted from multiple buyers for the same unit, while the company deliberately withheld Buyer Builder Agreements (BBAs) and instead executed only Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) without identifying the units or specifying possession timelines.

According to the ED, the investigation so far has revealed that IWPL collected approximately Rs 63 crore from buyers of the Elvedor project.

During the searches, the agency recovered and seized digital devices and incriminating documents, including property papers related to the promoters and directors of IWPL and ISL, audited financial statements, Tally data, records of the alleged diversion of funds, and details of investments made by buyers.

The ED also seized cash amounting to Rs 50.50 lakh and three high-end luxury vehicles.

The agency said further investigation is under way.