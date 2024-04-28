ED summons AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan tomorrow

PTI

New Delhi: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been asked by the ED to depose again next week in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship. The MLA has been asked to appear on April 29 and continue with the recording of his statement. In a related development, a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Khan in this money laundering case for allegedly evading its earlier summons issued to him in the case. pti

Body found on shop roof

New Delhi: A man in his mid-20s was found murdered on the roof of a shop here on Saturday, an official said. Information about a body lying in a pool of blood in north Delhi’s Chandani Chowk was received at the Kotwali police station at around 12.15 pm, a senior police officer said. The police added that there were multiple injuries on the neck and head of the body. The injuries seem to be caused by stones and a sharp object.