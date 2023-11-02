ED summons to Kejri: Bid by govt to put top INDIA leaders in jail, alleges Opposition

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, November 1

The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has evoked reactions from political leaders across the country.

The ED on Monday had summoned Kejriwal on November 2 for questioning on the ongoing investigation in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders had earlier alleged that Kejriwal might be arrested.

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal said with elections nearing, more and more people would be targeted. “They (BJP) are now targeting Kejriwal,” he said.

“I am afraid at some point they will target Raghav Chadha too. They have targeted Shibu Soren through Lokpal, they are targeting Hemant Soren and 30-40 officers in Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Sibal added that the BJP targeted people in Mahrashtra earlier and are now targeting others in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal.

“Where is this leading to and why are the courts not waking up to the utter blatant misuse of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)?” Sibal questioned.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “Delhi CM has been summoned by the ED while several other leaders were also served notice. Phones of MPs are getting hacked. What will people outside the country think of us looking at the state of affairs here? We can never let our country down, it is our motherland.”

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha said this is a scheme to put the top leadership of the INDIA alliance in jail.

“The aim of the BJP is to put the main leaders of the INDIA alliance behind bars so that they are not be able to contest elections. Arvind Kejriwal will be the first to be arrested,” Chaddha said.

He said Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan are on the party’s target list.

In a response to Chaddha’s allegations, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, “Raghav Chaddha uses the name of ‘INDI’ alliance only to hide the party’s corrupt actions. Even if they all unite, they won’t be able to defeat PM Modi and the BJP.”

meanwhile, vice-president of Jammu Kashmir National Conference Omar Abdullah said there is nothing new in this. Summons are a price to be paid by the leaders of the opposition.

“Earlier too, these summons had been given and these will be issued in future too. In AAP, Kejriwal is not the first leader to have been summoned. We hope Kejriwal returns home after questioning.”

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, “The law takes its own course, whether it is the ED or other probe agencies. If there is corruption, it is obvious that the law will reach there. These agencies are the medium to implement law. If someone is involved in corruption and scams, will the law protect them or will it reach them and take action as per law?”

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said if Kejriwal is arrested on Thursday, the senior leaders of the party will decide party strategy.

“But if the whole party is in jail, then the government and the party would run from jail,” he said.

