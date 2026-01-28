Edu minister inspects dilapidated school, calls it ‘monument of graft’

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday inspected Lal School in Shahbad Dairy, a school building under construction in Sector 28, Rohini, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, during a visit to the Bawana Assembly constituency in North West Delhi.

Advertisement

He was accompanied by Delhi’s Minister for Social Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh.

Advertisement

During the inspection of Lal School, Shahbad Dairy, officials of the Directorate of Education informed the minister that the school building, constructed in 2020, had deteriorated rapidly and was declared dangerous in 2024 due to its extremely poor condition. The minister was told that sub-standard construction material had been used, leading to the building becoming dilapidated within just five years.

Advertisement

The inspection revealed that plaster had fallen off at several places, flooring was damaged and classroom windows were broken. Terming the condition of the school a serious case of corruption and negligence, Sood said, “The school building becoming dilapidated within just five years is a clear case of corruption and negligence.” He further described Lal School as the “Taj Mahal of corruption” of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Addressing the issue, the Education Minister promised that Lal School would be rebuilt and developed as a safe, modern and high-quality educational institution” and stated that “strict action will be taken against the guilty officers and responsible persons involved in the construction of the school”.

Advertisement

Referring to the hardships faced by students, Sood noted that around 5,000 students had to be shifted to another school in Rohini in July, forcing children to walk more than 2 km daily. Calling it a serious concern, he said, “I would call this school a monument of corruption. It is entirely a memorial of corruption. Because of this, children were forced to go far away from their own area, which is a matter of grave concern for us.”

He added that residents have been living near the school for decades without any issues related to water quality or fluoride content, rejecting claims that environmental factors caused the damage.

The minister alleged that under the guise of an “education revolution,” corruption had deprived poor children of their right to education, causing severe inconvenience, especially during board examinations.

Responding to the allegations, the AAP dismissed the Minister’s remarks as a political stunt. In a statement, the party said that instead of making allegations, the minister should have ordered a proper investigation, fixed responsibility and taken action against those found guilty.

During the visit to the under-construction school in Sector 28, Rohini, Sood directed officials of the PWD and the Education Department to complete the project before the next academic session, stressing the need to ensure quality construction.

The minister also reviewed 8 acres of vacant land near Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Bawana, and directed officials to ensure its proper utilisation. He instructed officials that a walkway for residents, along with a multipurpose hall and hostel, be developed on the land, and sought a detailed project plan within 15 days.

Sood directed officials that both schools be developed on the lines of PM SHREE Schools with modern facilities, including smart labs and language labs. He further stated that the Delhi Government was committed to ensuring strong education and sports infrastructure in every Assembly constituency across the city.