The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) marked its 7th Foundation Day on Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to transforming the education landscape for tribal communities in India. Established in 2019 under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, NESTS has played a crucial role in managing Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), providing quality education to tribal students across the country.

The celebration was attended by Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairman Antar Singh Arya, along with educationists and other stakeholders.

Minister Jual Oram emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing tribal education, while Minister Uikey outlined plans for expanding educational opportunities for tribal students. NCST Chairman

NESTS Commissioner Ajeet Kumar Srivastava said, currently, NESTS operates 477 functional EMRS schools, with over 138,000 students enrolled. He said the organisation has recently recruited 9,075 teaching and non-teaching staff, further strengthening the educational framework. Srivastava added plans include enhancing infrastructure, promoting digital learning and expanding skill development programmes to ensure quality education for every tribal student in the country.