DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Education Society for tribal students celebrates 7th foundation day

Education Society for tribal students celebrates 7th foundation day

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) marked its 7th Foundation Day on Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to transforming the education landscape for tribal communities in India. Established in 2019 under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, NESTS has played...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:42 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) marked its 7th Foundation Day on Tuesday, reaffirming its commitment to transforming the education landscape for tribal communities in India. Established in 2019 under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, NESTS has played a crucial role in managing Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), providing quality education to tribal students across the country.

The celebration was attended by Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairman Antar Singh Arya, along with educationists and other stakeholders.

Minister Jual Oram emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing tribal education, while Minister Uikey outlined plans for expanding educational opportunities for tribal students. NCST Chairman

Advertisement

NESTS Commissioner Ajeet Kumar Srivastava said, currently, NESTS operates 477 functional EMRS schools, with over 138,000 students enrolled. He said the organisation has recently recruited 9,075 teaching and non-teaching staff, further strengthening the educational framework. Srivastava added plans include enhancing infrastructure, promoting digital learning and expanding skill development programmes to ensure quality education for every tribal student in the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper