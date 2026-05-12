Education Department issues show-cause notice to Janakpuri school

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Government, has issued a show-cause notice to SS Mota Singh Senior Secondary Model School, Janakpuri, after allegations that a nursery student was allegedly molested within the school premises during the school hours.

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The notice, issued by the Deputy Director of Education (District West-B), described the matter as a serious failure on part of the school administration to ensure the safety and security of children.

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According to the notice, a preliminary inquiry conducted by the department found “prima facie violations” of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR), along with major lapses in child protection and campus monitoring systems. The department stated that the alleged incident “reflects serious lapses on the part of the school administration, supervisory staff and management in ensuring the safety and security of children entrusted to their care.”

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The Education Department also observed alleged deficiencies in surveillance and monitoring mechanisms, including the absence of CCTV cameras at critical locations. The notice further stated that adequate safety and preventive measures for students were not in place.

Calling the matter serious, the department said the school’s conduct amounted to “gross negligence and dereliction of duty, endangering the physical and psychological safety of students.”

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In another observation, the department alleged that nursery and pre-primary classes were being run from a separate private premises located nearly one km from the main recognised campus without approval from the competent authorities. It said students were allegedly shifted there without permission, raising concerns regarding safety, legality and compliance with education norms.

The department stated that such actions may amount to “unauthorised use of unapproved premises,” violation of DDA lease conditions, non-compliance with fire safety norms and “running educational activities from unrecognised premises.” It also referred to earlier complaints regarding the school’s administration, finances and functioning that allegedly remained unresolved.

Seeking a response from the school management, the Directorate of Education asked why action should not be initiated under Rule 24(4) of the DSEAR, including takeover of the school’s management. It has also sought an explanation on why recognition should not be withdrawn and why a recommendation should not be made to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the cancellation of land allotment.

The notice has directed the school to submit complete records related to the incident, including CCTV footage, child safety compliance records, FIR or police complaint details, staff duty information, fire and building safety certificates and documents related to permission for operating classes outside the main campus.