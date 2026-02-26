Education Minister opens Agrasen college projects

In a major push to upgrade higher education infrastructure in the national capital, Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several key projects at Maharaja Agrasen College on February 26.

Advertisement

According to the Office of the Minister for Education, Higher Education, UD and Power, the event will mark the inauguration of a newly constructed student facility centre on the college campus. The centre has been designed as a modern, student centric space aimed at providing essential academic and administrative services under one roof, enhancing convenience and efficiency for students.

Advertisement

During the visit, the minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Indian knowledge tradition centre. The initiative seeks to promote India’s intellectual, cultural, and philosophical heritage while encouraging academic engagement with indigenous knowledge systems.

Advertisement

In line with the government’s focus on technology driven education, the minister will dedicate a multimedia seminar hall and five smart classrooms to the institution. These facilities are expected to strengthen digital instruction, interactive learning, and academic collaboration within the college.

Further advancing digital infrastructure, the campus library will introduce an RFID enabled Library Management System. It is designed to streamline book circulation, improve inventory management and offer a seamless experience to both students and faculty members.

Advertisement

The initiatives collectively highlight the Delhi Government’s continued emphasis on building modern, student friendly, and technology enabled learning environments across institutions of higher education.