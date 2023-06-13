Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will prepare a plan to make Delhi's streets free of stray animals and shelters will be constructed to accommodate them, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Monday.

A meeting in this regard will be held with NGOs involved in catching stray animals, she said. Oberoi also flagged off four state-of-the-art cattle catcher vehicles and 12 pruning machines, the MCD said in a statement. “We are providing relief to people from the problem of stray animals,” Oberoi added.