Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

New Delhi, June 12
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will prepare a plan to make Delhi's streets free of stray animals and shelters will be constructed to accommodate them, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Monday.
A meeting in this regard will be held with NGOs involved in catching stray animals, she said. Oberoi also flagged off four state-of-the-art cattle catcher vehicles and 12 pruning machines, the MCD said in a statement. “We are providing relief to people from the problem of stray animals,” Oberoi added.
