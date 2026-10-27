Elder brother stabs sibling over drinking habit in Delhi, held

A 36-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by his elder brother following a family dispute over his drinking habit in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, the police said.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar, alias Pintu (38), has been apprehended, and the knife allegedly used in the crime has been recovered, the police said.

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The victim, Rinku, was taken to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

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According to preliminary inquiry, the incident occurred after a dispute between the two brothers escalated into a violent altercation. Pankaj allegedly stabbed Rinku with a knife during the confrontation.

The police said the dispute stemmed from Rinku’s alleged habitual drinking, which his elder brother and father reportedly objected to.

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Another altercation allegedly took place on the day of the incident when Rinku was under the influence of liquor, leading to the stabbing.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at the Nand Nagri police station. Further investigation is underway.