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Home / Delhi / Elderly couple hit on Delhi-Jaipur highway by speeding car, died upon reaching hospital

Elderly couple hit on Delhi-Jaipur highway by speeding car, died upon reaching hospital

The elderly couple were waiting for their son on the roadside

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:57 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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In a hit and run case, an elderly couple was killed after a speeding car hit them in front of their son, when they were standing on the roadside, near Sidhrawali bus stand on Delhi-Jaipur highway on Sunday night.

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The car driver managed to flee away with his vehicle. An FIR was registered at Bilaspur police station.

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The horrific scene of speeding took place around 8.30pm. The elderly couple were waiting for their son but a speeding car hit them, throwing several feet away. The couple eventually died.

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According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Nehra, a resident of Bhudka village, his parents Mansingh (62) and Shakuntala Devi (61) had returned from Panchkula and he had come to the Sidhrawali bus stand to pick them up.

“When I reached the stand on my scooter around 8.30 pm, my parents were waiting for me on the roadside. Meanwhile, a light blue Nexon car, coming at high speed from Gurugram side, suddenly lost control and hit them hard. The impact was so powerful that both were thrown several feet and thrown away. I rushed my parents to a hospital in Bhiwadi in critical condition where doctors declared them dead”, as Nehra said in his complaint.

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“An FIR has been registered today and we are searching for the accused driver. We have handed over the bodies to kin after the postmortem”, said a senior police officer.

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