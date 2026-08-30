Elderly man, aide held for killing son in Kalindi Kunj

The Delhi Police have solved a blind murder case with the arrest of a 64-year-old man and his associate for allegedly killing the former’s 38-year-old son, whose body was found inside an abandoned container in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj.

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The duo lured the victim to the secluded spot on the pretext of taking him to a doctor. The accused have been identified as Talukdar Ansari (64), father of the deceased, Gul Hasan, and Md Wasim, alias Akram (49).

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On August 23 around 7.13 pm, the police received information regarding an unidentified man’s body found inside a container, locally known as “Bablu ka Container”, near Kacchi Colony, Gali No. 1, within the jurisdiction of the Kalindi Kunj police station.

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After getting information, the police reached the spot and found the body inside the abandoned container. An injury was visible on the victim’s head, while a concrete stone bearing apparent blood stains was found nearby. A murder case was subsequently registered and an investigation was initiated. Four teams were formed to identify the deceased and nab the suspects.

The police scanned CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and adjoining locations, establishing camera-to-camera movement trail of the victim. Investigations revealed that the victim was seen travelling towards the crime scene with two other persons, but did not return.

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The suspects were subsequently traced to a stitching factory in Govindpuri, following which Talukdar Ansari and Md Wasim, alias Akram, were apprehended.

During interrogation, the police found that Gul Hasan had been suffering from mental health-related problems. After luring the victim to the container, Md Wasim allegedly hit his head with a stone, following which Talukdar Ansari also allegedly inflicted blows upon him.

The police alleged that the victim was later strangulated using a rope made from cloth waste and his body was left inside the abandoned container.

At the instance of the accused, the police recovered a concrete stone allegedly used in the crime, blood-stained clothes allegedly worn during the offence and a cotton string/rope allegedly used for strangulation.

Further investigation is underway to establish the motive and corroborate the sequence of events leading to the murder.