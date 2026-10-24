Elderly man dies in road accident in Delhi

A retired government employee died after being run over by a truck after his scooty skidded and he fell on the road in South Extension, Part II, officials said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Lal Dev Shah (71). According to the police, a PCR call regarding a road accident on Ring Road, in front of Moti Mahal Deluxe, South Extension, Part II, was received around noon. Shah, who was riding the scooter, allegedly fell on the road after his scooter skidded and was run over by a truck, an official said.

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A case under Sections 281, 106(1) of the BNS was registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station. The truck was seized, and the driver, Brijlal Yadav (46), was also arrested, the police said. Further investigation is underway.