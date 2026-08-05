DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Election Commission extends SIR deadline in national capital

Election Commission extends SIR deadline in national capital

Now, final electoral roll to be published on October 27

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:30 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
RepresentationaI image. File
Advertisement

Delhi voters have been given more time to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as the Election Commission has extended the schedule for the revision of electoral rolls in the national capital.

Advertisement

The final electoral roll, which was earlier scheduled to be published on October 19, will now be released on October 27.

Advertisement

The revised schedule, issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, extends the timeline for several key stages of the revision process, including house-to-house visits by booth-level officers (BLOs), publication of the draft electoral roll and filing of claims and objections.

Advertisement

Under the revised timeline, house-to-house visits by BLOs will now continue until August 17, instead of the earlier deadline of August 8. The rationalisation of polling stations has also been extended till August 17.

The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 24, a week later than the earlier scheduled date of August 17. Electors will be able to file claims and objections from August 24 to September 23.

Advertisement

The period for issuing notices and disposal of claims and objections has also been revised. This process will now continue from August 24 to October 22, before the final electoral roll is published on October 27.

The extension is aimed at giving eligible voters additional time to complete the revision process and submit their enumeration forms. The Election Commission has reiterated the objective of ensuring that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.”

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has appealed to all eligible electors who have not yet submitted their enumeration forms to submit them to their respective BLOs at the earliest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts