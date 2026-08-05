Election Commission extends SIR deadline in national capital

Delhi voters have been given more time to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as the Election Commission has extended the schedule for the revision of electoral rolls in the national capital.

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The final electoral roll, which was earlier scheduled to be published on October 19, will now be released on October 27.

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The revised schedule, issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, extends the timeline for several key stages of the revision process, including house-to-house visits by booth-level officers (BLOs), publication of the draft electoral roll and filing of claims and objections.

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Under the revised timeline, house-to-house visits by BLOs will now continue until August 17, instead of the earlier deadline of August 8. The rationalisation of polling stations has also been extended till August 17.

The draft electoral roll will now be published on August 24, a week later than the earlier scheduled date of August 17. Electors will be able to file claims and objections from August 24 to September 23.

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The period for issuing notices and disposal of claims and objections has also been revised. This process will now continue from August 24 to October 22, before the final electoral roll is published on October 27.

The extension is aimed at giving eligible voters additional time to complete the revision process and submit their enumeration forms. The Election Commission has reiterated the objective of ensuring that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.”

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has appealed to all eligible electors who have not yet submitted their enumeration forms to submit them to their respective BLOs at the earliest.