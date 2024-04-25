Election Commission nod to April 26 Municipal Corporation of Delhi mayoral polls

New Delhi, April 24
The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has no objection to the MCD mayoral polls scheduled for April 26, even as the office of Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena is yet to appoint a presiding officer for the election.
The proposal to appoint the presiding officer goes from the municipal secretary to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and then onwards to the urban development secretary, the chief secretary, the urban development minister and the CM before it ends up with the L-G. While Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said the file on the appointment of the presiding officer was sent to the L-G office bypassing him, official sources claimed that the L-G office was yet to receive it from the CM’s office.
According to the civic body officials, the polls to elect the mayor and the deputy mayor could be postponed due to the prevailing uncertainty on the appointment of the presiding officer.
