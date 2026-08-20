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Home / Delhi / Election Commission revises Delhi SIR schedule

Election Commission revises Delhi SIR schedule

Draft electoral roll on Aug 31, final voter list on Nov 4

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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The Election Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, pushing the publication of the draft electoral roll by a week to August 31 and the final voter list to November 4.

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According to the revised schedule issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, on Wednesday, the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations, earlier scheduled for August 17, will now be completed by August 24.

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The draft electoral roll will be published on August 31, following which electors will get a month to file claims and objections. The window will remain open from August 31 to September 30.

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The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will continue until October 29. The final electoral roll will be published on November 4, instead of the earlier scheduled date of October 27.

The CEO's office said the exercise was being undertaken with the objective of ensuring that “no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll”.

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All electors who have submitted their enumeration forms have been advised to check their names in the draft electoral roll once it is published on August 31. The draft list will be uploaded on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

Those who find their names missing from the draft roll, or notice errors in details such as their name or other particulars, can file claims or objections during the prescribed period.

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