 Election law violation: SC extends stay on proceedings in Uttar Pradesh against Delhi CM Kejriwal : The Tribune India

  Delhi
  Election law violation: SC extends stay on proceedings in Uttar Pradesh against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Election law violation: SC extends stay on proceedings in Uttar Pradesh against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM is accused of an offence under section 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951 relating to promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections

Election law violation: SC extends stay on proceedings in Uttar Pradesh against Delhi CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 17

The Supreme Court on Monday extended its order granting an interim stay on the proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal case lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for alleged objectionable remarks against the BJP and Congress during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

“Interim order to continue,” a Bench led by Justice AS Bopanna said while deferring the hearing after noting that there was a request from one of the parties to adjourn the matter.

The Delhi Chief Minister is accused of an offence under section 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951 relating to promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections.

Earlier, the top court had issued notice to the state of Uttar Pradesh Government on his petition challenging an order of the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court which declined to discharge him in the case last month.

Kejriwal had allegedly said on May 2, 2014, “Those who vote for the Congress will be betraying the nation, and even God will not forgive those who vote for the BJP”.

Kejriwal had allegedly said, “Joh Congress ko vote dega, mera maanna hoga, desh ke saath gaddari hogi.... Joh Bhajapa (BJP) ko vote dega use khuda bhi maaf nahin karega (Those who will vote for the Congress will be betraying the nation, and God will not forgive those who will vote for the BJP).”

However, the Delhi CM contended that the petition raised some important questions of law, including whether a case under section 125 of the 1951 Act can be made out without there being any video clip or full transcript of the alleged speech made by the accused. Merely mentioning God (Khuda) cannot amount to promoting enmity and hatred between different classes of citizens, he submitted.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Congress #Supreme Court

