Election material leaves Gurugram college lab locked for 19 months

The computer lab of Government College for Girls, Sector 14, Gurugram, has allegedly remained defunct for 19 months, with election material from the 2025 Municipal Corporation polls still occupying the department’s building, a year after the Deputy Commissioner (DC) ordered its removal.

Social activist Prakash Kharkhara, who has raised the issue, has written to the State Election Commission, the district administration, the Higher Education Department and Gurugram University officials, seeking immediate action. He alleged that the material was also lying in Rooms 59 and 108 of the Commerce Block, depriving students of classrooms.

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“This is a government college for girls, not a storehouse. The DC’s own order accepted that studies were suffering, yet a year later the material is still there and our daughters’ computer lab is unusable. The administration must explain why its own order was ignored,” Kharkhara said.

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Documents show that the college had repeatedly flagged the issue. In a letter to the SDM (MCG Election) dated August 27, 2025, the principal said the 2025-26 academic session had begun, the college had more than 7,000 students and was already facing a shortage of classrooms.

In another letter to the DC on September 9, 2025, the principal said the rooms in the Commerce Block and the entire computer department building, including all floors and laboratories, had been occupied by election material since February 2025. On September 26, 2025, the DC’s office, acting as the District Election Officer, forwarded the letter to the Returning Officer-cum-Additional DC and all assistant returning officers. The order noted that classes could not be held in the affected rooms, resulting in disruption of regular studies.

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It directed that the material be removed the same day and handed over to the Gurugram Tehsildar. A separate order asked the Tehsildar to deposit it at the State Election Commission’s headquarters store in Panchkula.

Kharkhara said the material should have been shifted to a suitable government storage facility after the polls. He urged the authorities to treat the matter as an issue concerning students’ education rather than merely the removal of election material.

Copies of the complaint have been sent to the DC, the Higher Education Department and the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar of Gurugram University. As the matter concerns women students, a copy has also reportedly been sent to the Haryana State Commission for Women.

Students have sought the removal of the material, restoration of the affected facilities and a probe to fix responsibility within 48 hours. Kharkhara said the issue was not political and warned that if it was not resolved soon, he would take it up through democratic means with students and parents.