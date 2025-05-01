DT
Electrician dies after falling from factory lift in Gurugram

Electrician dies after falling from factory lift in Gurugram

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:16 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An electrician died while another sustained serious injuries after they fell off a lift at a factory in Sarurpur.

According to the police, the electrician, Rajkumar, who lived in Jawahar Colony, had gone with his companion to repair the lift. They were climbing up on it for testing and halfway up, the lift lost its balance and both of them fell down. They were rushed to hospital, where doctors declared Rajkumar dead.

Upon receiving information, Rajkumar’s family members reached the spot. They alleged that work was being carried out without the provision of safety kits, and that it happened due to the negligence of the factory management.

“We have not received any complaint yet. Action will be taken on the basis of the complaint,” said Inspector Samer Singh, SHO of the Mujesar police station.

