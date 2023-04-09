Electrician found dead

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

A 19-year-old electrician was found dead inside a banquet hall in northwest Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday, the police said. Policemen received information that a man named Bunty, who had slept at the Suryadev Rajwara Farms on the GT Karnal Road during the night, was not responding, they said. The body of Bunty, a resident of Bulandsahar in Uttar Pradesh, was found on a sofa, DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

No injuries were seen on the body. His phone was found missing. A suspect is being questioned, the DCP added.