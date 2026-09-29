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Home / Delhi / Eligible voters can still seek inclusion in draft rolls: Delhi CEO

Eligible voters can still seek inclusion in draft rolls: Delhi CEO

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:08 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Amid concerns over names missing from Delhi’s electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has reiterated that any eligible elector whose name does not figure in the draft roll can still seek inclusion.

The clarification, issued in connection with the Bela Estate case, comes as the Election Commission faces continued scrutiny over voters being placed in the absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) category during the revision exercise.

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The CEO office had explained that voters listed at JJ Bela Estate, Vijay Ghat, were placed in the ASDD list after booth-level officers found that the residential structures at their registered addresses had been demolished in 2022-23. The area had earlier been used for agricultural activities, which were discontinued in 2021.

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The latest clarification, however, underscores that placement in the ASDD list does not permanently shut the door on enrolment. Eligible voters whose names are absent from the draft roll can submit Form 6 with the prescribed documents during the claims and objections period.

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