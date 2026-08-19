Eligible women under Lakshmi Yojana to get official letters from Aug 26: Delhi CM

Eligible women under the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana will get official letters from August 26, while the amount will be credited directly to their bank accounts from September 1, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

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The government will organise an event at Talkatora Stadium here on August 26, where letters will initially be handed over to the eligible beneficiaries.

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CM Rekha made the announcement while reviewing the implementation of the scheme at a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat. Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, chairpersons and officials of the district-level approval, monitoring and grievance redressal committees were present in the meeting.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, around eight lakh women had registered on the portal in just 18 days since the launch of the scheme, while more than five lakh applications had been finally submitted.

Gupta appreciated the work of the district-level committees in scrutinising applications and monitoring the implementation of the scheme.

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The Chief Minister directed committee officials to thoroughly verify applications so that eligible women receive the benefits without unnecessary delay.

Ineligible beneficiaries to lose monthly aid, face fund recovery

The Delhi Government has notified detailed guidelines for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana. According to the notification, beneficiaries found ineligible at any stage will lose the monthly financial assistance and have to refund the money already received. Legal or administrative action for fraud will be undertaken where applicable.

The guidelines, notified by the Women and Child Development Department, came into effect on August 1. The scheme provides Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to eligible women aged 21 to 60 from low-income families in the national capital.

Under the scheme, a sum of Rs 1,500 will be credited into an RD or fixed deposit account, with a lock-in period till July 31, 2029, and the remaining amount will go the beneficiary’s bank account linked with a CBDC wallet. Beneficiaries can also opt to deposit the entire Rs 2,500 in an RD or FD account.

The CBDC wallet will restrict spending on items and services specified by the government, including alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, lottery tickets, gambling and betting.

To be eligible, an applicant must be the eldest eligible woman in her family and be a registered voter of Delhi. The annual family income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. The applicant, her husband or either of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years as on the date of application.

Women receiving pensions, income tax payees, GST filers, government servants and public office holders are excluded from the scheme. Families with more than three living children, annual electricity consumption above 2,400 units, or ownership of a four-wheeler are also ineligible.

Applications will remain open throughout the year. The last day of every month will be treated as the cut-off date for applications received during that month, with eligible applications considered for benefits from the subsequent month, subject to approval.