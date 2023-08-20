Embrace veganism, say animal rights activists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

Animal rights activists held a protest at Palika Bazar, Connaught Place, Delhi, here today. The protest was aimed to shed light on killing of animals for various purposes, such as food and clothing. Calling for ending animal exploitation by embracing veganism, the protesters said it is not just as a diet, but a significant social justice movement for animals.

Notably, vegans abstain from using or exploiting animals in any form and abstain from consuming animal products, including dairy and honey. “Consuming animal products is unnecessary as we humans can thrive on a plant-based diet. This is backed by a substantial body of peer-reviewed research that attests to the viability and health benefits of thriving on a plant-based diet,” said one animal rights activist.

Participants carried placards emblazoned with powerful messages advocating animal rights while also raising their voices in unison through spirited chants. Manisha, the organiser of the event, said “The movement has been growing exponentially since there is a lot more awareness in the last decade. We are planning to do these events on a regular basis.”