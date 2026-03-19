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Home / Delhi / Emergency operations centre to be set up in national capital

Emergency operations centre to be set up in national capital

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:12 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu and CM Rekha Gupta at a meeting.
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The Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DSDMA) will set up a state-of-the-art Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and an Integrated Command and Control Centre in a bid to enhance the disaster response system in the national capital. The decision was taken during the meeting of DSDMA chaired by L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

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Moreover, the authority also gave in principle approval to the Delhi Urban Flood Mitigation Plan with a proposed budget outlay of Rs 21,000 crore.

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This comprehensive plan focuses on strengthening drainage infrastructure, desilting of major drains, construction of additional stormwater channels and real-time flood monitoring systems to significantly reduce urban flooding risks during monsoons.

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The DSDMA also reviewed the energy demand and supply scenario in the context of the emerging current geopolitical situation due to conflict in the Gulf. The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and an Integrated Command and Control Centre will serve as the nerve centre for disaster management, enabling real-time coordination, predictive analytics using AI and satellite data, and swift response mechanisms across all disaster scenarios, including floods, earthquakes, fires, and chemical emergencies.

The L-G directed all departments concerned to expedite implementation and timely completion of the project.

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